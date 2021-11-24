Local nonprofit works to support caregivers

While there are around 35,000 foster children across Los Angeles County, there are even more caregivers.

That’s where Fostering UNITY comes in, working to support caregivers with the goal of building better tomorrows for children in out-of-home placements through direct caregiver support and family strengthening, said Dayna Freier, director of operations for the organization.

“What we know is that if we can offer real-time support to caregivers, it increases the likelihood of placement stability… (when) we can help them get those critical moments,” Freier added.

While a relatively young organization, the nonprofit has experienced leadership, as most have worked in child welfare in different capacities or are caregivers themselves, Freier noted.

Fostering UNITY’s Americorp Care Service Specialist Joyce Ma feeds a baby. Courtesy

The Acton-based organization’s care service specialists provide one-on-one support to caregivers, offering education and training, as well as virtual support groups, along with assistance navigating resources, through partnerships with various community providers.

And, it’s ongoing community support that is most needed, whether that’s via monetary donations or volunteers, Freier added.

The nonprofit is looking for assistance in its upcoming Winter Wonderland, which aims to provide a memorable experience for foster and adopted youth around the holidays.

The holidays are often a difficult time for these children to navigate, “so our goal is to provide a moment of fun around the holiday — a magical moment for the kids,” Freier said.

Mrs. Clause speaks with a child at Fostering UNITY’s Winter Wonderland. Courtesy

The event is set to feature a drive-thru light show, real snow, a visit from Santa, along with a gift and boxed meal for participating families.

Fostering UNITY is searching for volunteers and sponsors for children’s gifts, as well as event sponsors to support the event.

Fostering UNITY’s Winter Wonderland is scheduled 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Heritage House, located at 4649 Shannon View Road in Acton. For more information or ways to help, visit fosteringunity.org.