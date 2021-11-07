Lost hiker prompts full response at Elsmere Canyon

A hiker lost in Elsmere Canyon prompted a full response from law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Newhall Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Bernard Peters.

A Fire Department helicopter and the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team were called out to assist SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies and the Off-Road Enforcement team in locating the hiker.

Ground crews were able to locate the hiker who was un-injured and canceled the helicopter.

“He was just worn out,” Peters said shortly before 2:30 p.m. “They are walking him out now.”