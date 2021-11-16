Man arrested on suspicion of beating dog with stick, attacking neighbor

Following an alleged dog fight between two pets on Sunday night, a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his neighbor and his neighbor’s dog with a stick.

The arrest stems from an incident that was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on the 29800 block of Cambridge Avenue in Castaic involving a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

“During (their) investigation, deputies learned the victim was standing outside of his residence when his dog ran up to the suspect’s dog,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect assaulted the victim’s dog with a stick.”

The victim then attempted to stop his dog from being beaten with the stick, and a physical altercation between him and the suspect — identified as a 64-year-old man and resident from the nearby Galbreth Court — ensued, according to Arriaga.

“The victim was struck by the suspect with the stick multiple times,” said Arriaga. “With the help of a neighbor, the suspect was detained without further incident.”

Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed at the time of the incident that a medical response was requested but that no one involved was taken to the hospital.

After concluding their initial investigation, deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a Billy club.

He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.