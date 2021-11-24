Man arrested on suspicion of locking girlfriend in shed

A 45-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after allegedly locking his girlfriend in a shed that she lived in while on the suspect’s property, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a report on the 25000 block of Hawkbryn Avenue in Newhall on Friday.

“It was reported a female was having ‘issues’ with her boyfriend,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the victim was physically assaulted by her boyfriend.”

“The suspect then locked the victim inside a shed where she had been residing on the suspect’s residence,” Arriaga added.

Returning to the shed a short period later, the 45-year-old man is believed to have made verbal threats to the victim. Deputies arrived soon after.

“The victim was able to free herself and make herself known to deputies,” said Arriaga. “The suspect was detained on scene and arrested for false imprisonment, spousal battery and exhibiting a firearm.”

The man was arrested and held in lieu of $95,000 bail. He was released on bond later that same day.