Nonprofit prepares for its holiday boutique

Members of Relay for Life of Santa Clarita sell a homemade gift during their annual holiday boutique. Photo courtesy of Relay for Life/for The Signal
The Relay for Life of Santa Clarita will host its annual holiday boutique to raise money as they continue to aid the American Cancer Society in finding a cure for cancer.  

The nonprofit is scheduled to host its holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to browse through aisles of home décor, jewelry, tea towels, aprons, hand-crafted tile coasters, woodwork, fleece blankets and quilts. 

Members will also include holiday items such as handmade greeting cards, gift bags and tags, hand-sewn elves, wreaths and toys for attendees to purchase. Attendees will be to find personal items such as flannel shirts, hair accessories, make-up and essential oils.  

All money raised from the holiday boutique will benefit efforts to find a cure for cancer.  

For information about support services that ACS provides, visit cancer.org or call toll-free at 800-277-2345. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita’s holiday boutique is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. For event information email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected]. 

