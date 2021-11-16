Nonprofit prepares for its holiday boutique

New Release

The Relay for Life of Santa Clarita will host its annual holiday boutique to raise money as they continue to aid the American Cancer Society in finding a cure for cancer.

The nonprofit is scheduled to host its holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to browse through aisles of home décor, jewelry, tea towels, aprons, hand-crafted tile coasters, woodwork, fleece blankets and quilts.

Members will also include holiday items such as handmade greeting cards, gift bags and tags, hand-sewn elves, wreaths and toys for attendees to purchase. Attendees will be to find personal items such as flannel shirts, hair accessories, make-up and essential oils.

All money raised from the holiday boutique will benefit efforts to find a cure for cancer.

For information about support services that ACS provides, visit cancer.org or call toll-free at 800-277-2345. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita’s holiday boutique is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. For event information email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected].