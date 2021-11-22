One transported to hospital following Drayton crash

One person was transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near the corner of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street on Monday.

The call of the collision was first reported at 2:20 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It came in initially as a traffic collision, person trapped,” said Lopez. “Initially, four vehicles were involved.”

One person was transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near the corner of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street on Monday. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

Although few details were available, Lopez said at least one person was injured. The door to one of the vehicles involved appeared to have been ripped off the side of the vehicle and paramedics were working to get the person taken to the hospital at approximately 2:40 p.m.

At 2:43 p.m., the person was successfully taken away from the scene of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as of the publication of this story.