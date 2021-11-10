One transported to the hospital after Saugus crash

One person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital following a near head-on traffic collision in Saugus on Tuesday.

According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, and was initially described as a “traffic collision with persons trapped.”

However, when first responders arrived on the scene, they found a two-vehicle collision but no persons trapped in either one of the vehicles, Narvaez said.

“One person was transported to a local area hospital,” Narvaez said.

Traffic on San Francisquito Canyon Road was described as “bumper to bumper” as emergency crews worked to clear the vehicles from blocking the two-lane Saugus road.

The status of the patient transported remains unknown as of the publication of this story.