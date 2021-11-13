Power tools, night vision goggles seized from catalytic converter theft suspects

Four men and one woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of a variety of allegations after deputies reportedly found them in possession of walkie talkies, night vision goggles and power tools that could be used to steal catalytic converters.

“They were running in concert with each other,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Like two groups of people talking with walkie talkies and cutting catalytic converters.”

The arrests stem from a traffic stop made by deputies at 2:30 a.m. on the 28000 block of Sand Canyon Road, according to Shreves.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle’s five occupants and reportedly noticed a number of suspicious items within the vehicle. The group of largely Northern California residents, plus one man from Mojave, were subsequently detained and law enforcement began to investigate.

Upon searching their car, deputies allegedly found a number of power tools and saws that can be used for removing catalytic converters from the underside of vehicles, walkie talkies, night vision goggles, drugs and ammunition, Shreves said.

All five were transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on a variety of charges and based on whether they had outstanding warrants or what deputies reported finding in their individual possession.

No catalytic converters were reportedly found in the suspects’ vehicle, Shreves said, but because of the burglary tools and other items in the vehicle, all five were booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit any crime.

“It was a reasonable cause arrest for grand theft,” said Shreves. “When you have a reasonable cause arrest, we arrest them because we know they’re doing it, we just don’t know who the victim is yet.”