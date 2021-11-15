Rollover crash sends one to hospital

A person was sent to the hospital early Monday afternoon following a rollover crash north of Castaic.

The call for the crash was received at 12:09 p.m. and concerned a vehicle over the side of the southbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Templin Highway.

Bobby Block / The Signal.

“No persons were trapped,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One patient with minor injuries was transported (to the hospital).”

Units remained on the scene clearing the wreck as of 12:30 p.m. to await a tow truck to pull the vehicle out of the roadside crash site.