Santa Clarita Encore Chorale to perform free concert

News release

The Santa Clarita Encore Chorale is inviting local families to a free concert, “The 12 Days After Christmas,” or “Your Christmas Gifts Are for the Birds!” on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Encore Chorale is a nonprofit musical arts

program for seniors.

Guests are asked to wear masks as they enjoy comedy, songs and carols of Christmas at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5).

For more information, contact Cheri Walters at 661-313-6526 or Roberta Kessler at 661-296-5085.