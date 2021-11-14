School bus catches fire in Valencia parking lot

Firefighters extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a Valencia parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A fully-involved school bus on fire in Valencia prompted a full response from firefighters Sunday.

The vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road shortly after 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Firefighters extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a Valencia parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Firefighters extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a Valencia parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Units arriving on the scene found a school bus fully involved in flames, Pickett said, adding that the bus also caught a couple of trees on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, canceling additional units.

Firefighters extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a Valencia parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS