School bus catches fire in Valencia parking lot

A fully-involved school bus on fire in Valencia prompted a full response from firefighters Sunday.
The vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road shortly after 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.
Units arriving on the scene found a school bus fully involved in flames, Pickett said, adding that the bus also caught a couple of trees on fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, canceling additional units.