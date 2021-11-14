School bus catches fire in Valencia parking lot

A fully-involved school bus on fire in Valencia prompted a full response from firefighters Sunday.

The vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road shortly after 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Firefighters extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a Valencia parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Units arriving on the scene found a school bus fully involved in flames, Pickett said, adding that the bus also caught a couple of trees on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, canceling additional units.