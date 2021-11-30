Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment after reportedly slamming her car into a telephone pole with her 8-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The arrest stems from a report a witness made at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Shadow Lake Lane and Ridge Route Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

At that time, the 39-year-old Castaic mother was reportedly driving a Chrysler 300 sedan, Greengard said. “While driving, she drifted and struck a light/power pole.”

The woman then reportedly fled the scene and went back to her residence, according to Greengard. However, a witness observed the crash and followed her home while calling 9-1-1.

“CHP arrived, contacted (the suspect), noticed she had her 8-year-old in the vehicle with her,” said Greengard. “The officer observed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and (the suspect) was arrested for DUI, hit and run, and child endangerment.”

According to the initial report, the woman had three times the legal limit in her bloodstream, and in California the legal limit is .08% or more.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The woman was held in lieu of $100,000 bail.