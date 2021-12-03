3 suspects wanted in suspected Best Buy robbery

Two women and one man are wanted in connection to an alleged robbery that occurred at Best Buy on Friday.

The call for the alleged robbery was received at 6:02 p.m. at the Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Ryan Elsee of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was three suspects, two females and one male, and they stole $800 of merchandise,” said Elsee. “They fled the location.”

As of 10 p.m. no suspects had been apprehended and no description of the vehicle was available.

No injuries had been reported as a result of the incident, however, Elsee did say the initial report indicated the incident was being treated as a robbery as the suspects allegedly fled from staff at the scene.