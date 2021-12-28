Amazon truck catches fire in Newhall Pass

An Amazon truck caught fire in the Newhall Pass on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Chris Torres/The Signal
An Amazon truck that caught fire resulted in a SigAlert for truck lanes in the Newhall Pass Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. when the cab of an 18-wheeler big rig was reportedly on fire on the righthand shoulder of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 to Highway 14 truck lanes, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

CHP officers arriving on the scene discovered the cab of the big rig engulfed in flames, Figueroa said.

While the driver was reportedly not injured in the incident, a SigAlert was issued for the truck lanes for around one hour as first responders worked to clear the scene, Figueroa added.

