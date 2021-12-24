Child abduction suspect taken into custody in Stevenson Ranch

A man suspected of abducting a 2-year-old was taken into custody in Stevenson Ranch Friday afternoon.

The search began after an AMBER Alert was issued for a 23-month-old girl who was last seen with her father, who was considered armed and dangerous, around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the city of Los Angeles, according to the alert.

On Friday, L.A. Police Department personnel were reportedly searching the Santa Clarita Valley for the suspect, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Dmitry Barkon.

Around 1:45 p.m., LAPD officers were able to locate the suspect at an apartment complex near the intersection of The Old and Pico Canyon roads, detaining two men at gunpoint.

The suspect was taken into custody and the 2-year-old was located, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.