COC announces board of trustee officers for 2022

New Release

The Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule on Wednesday.

The board of trustees re-elected Edel Alonso, trustee area No.2, to serve as president for 2022. The board also voted to appoint Joan MacGregor, trustee area No. 5, to the position of vice president.

“I am thankful for the support and trust of my fellow trustees,” said Alonso, who joined the board in 2016. “We are proud of a productive year despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic. We are confident we can surmount any challenges 2022 may bring.”

Sebastian Cazares, trustee area No. 3, will serve as clerk. COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook will serve as secretary-parliamentarian to the board of trustees.

Board members Michael Berger, trustee area No. 1, and Michele Jenkins, trustee area No. 4, will continue to serve on the board.

The next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.