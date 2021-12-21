Containment set up in Newhall for man with gun

A containment was set up in Newhall Monday evening after a man with a gun fled from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Once the suspect had fled on foot, deputies located ammunition in his vehicle, working quickly to set up a containment of the immediate area, Arriaga said.

No further information was available as of the publication of this story.