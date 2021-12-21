Containment set up in Newhall for man with gun

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A containment was set up in Newhall Monday evening after a man with a gun fled from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Once the suspect had fled on foot, deputies located ammunition in his vehicle, working quickly to set up a containment of the immediate area, Arriaga said.

No further information was available as of the publication of this story.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS