A traffic collision sent one person to the hospital and caused a power outage in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hemingway Avenue and Bronte Lane, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Geovanni Sanchez.

The collision, which reportedly involved two vehicles, downed wires, causing a power outage in the area.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, Sanchez added.