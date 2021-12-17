Deputies investigating armed robbery of ATM servicer

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating after a man servicing a Canyon Country ATM kiosk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Bank of America kiosk on the 19100 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lt. Travis Kelly of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Three men reportedly held up the ATM employee who does maintenance on the machine and stole items from the machine, Kelly said.

Deputies searched the area, but the suspect remained at large, and the incident remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

