Deputies investigating armed robbery of ATM servicer

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating after a man servicing a Canyon Country ATM kiosk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Bank of America kiosk on the 19100 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lt. Travis Kelly of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Three men reportedly held up the ATM employee who does maintenance on the machine and stole items from the machine, Kelly said.

Deputies searched the area, but the suspect remained at large, and the incident remained under investigation as of Friday morning.