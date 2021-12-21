Deputies respond to alleged theft at Valencia Home Depot

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a man allegedly stuffing his pants pockets with stolen merchandise at a Valencia Home Depot on Monday.

The call of the alleged theft was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday at the Home Depot located at 28033 Newhall Ranch Road.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the report had involved “merchandise being stuffed in his pocket.”

“The Home Depot suspect remains outstanding,” said Arriaga. “A report will be taken.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the alleged theft.