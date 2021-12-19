Enforcement stop leads to containment for man with firearm

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies set up a containment Saturday afternoon after deputies conducted an enforcement stop and found two men with possession of a firearm, according to deputies.

Lt. Dimitry Barkon said deputies arrested one man and another man fled, which prompted deputies to set up a containment from the vicinity of Pico Canyon Road and Chiquella Lane at approximately 4:16 p.m.

The first arrest was made at 24712 Pico Canyon Road, added Barkon.

Barkon said they are waiting for more details to come in regarding the cause of the enforcement stop. He added deputies must have made an observation and began an investigation.

Barkon added deputies continue to search for the second man who fled. At approximately, 5:10 p.m., the containment was still active.

The containment was broken down at approximately 5:39 p.m. and deputies were unable to locate the man who fled.

However, deputies were able to identify him, Barkon said. No further information was provided as deputies continue their investigation.