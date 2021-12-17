Fatal gunshot victim found in Castaic

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives responded Thursday night to the scene of a fatal gunshot victim in Castaic, according to law enforcement officials.

The investigation stems from a report of a medical emergency at 6:41 p.m., near Lake Hughes Road and Ball Point Road, according to Supervisor Melinda Choi of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lt. Marc Phillips of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said only a few details were available as of the publication of this article. “Homicide is en route.”

Phillips confirmed the initial report said the situation involved a gunshot victim. Officials from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday night they were responding to Castaic Lake, but could not provide any additional information.

“All info came through the (California Highway Patrol) and (L.A. County Sheriff’s Department),” said Choi, adding that paramedics did not transport anyone from the scene to the hospital, despite being called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.