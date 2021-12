The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on the 25000 block of Rye Canyon Road at 5:42 p.m. Friday, according to Capt. Norman Queen.

Upon arrival, first responders reported that no person was trapped in the vehicle and canceled any additional personnel on the call, according to Queen.

“They [first responders] were all canceled, and there was no person trapped,” Queen said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the collision.