Grapevine remains open despite fog

Following short periods of closure as a result of the weather, the Interstate 5 though the Grapevine remains open as of Friday morning.

Caltrans officials said that the mountain pass is experiencing fog cover, but that traffic was being allowed through despite the weather impediment.

I-5 through the Grapevine is open but very foggy this morning looking through the @CaltransDist7 camera on the I-5 undercrossing in the community of Grapevine. View this and other freeway cameras at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/Rp4HfYqRe6 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 31, 2021

The fog roll-in reportedly started just south of Gorman and ended just south of Fort Tejon, with visibility varying between 60 to 1,000 feet.

The Grapevine had been the subject of closures as a result of snow pack on the ground during the week, with cars being turned around Thursday morning at the Castaic turn gate.

However, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CHP officers reopened the interstate, escorting northbound and southbound I-5 traffic through the pass.

The weekend is expected to remain cool, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the 30s overnight, as well as breezy conditions, Thompson added.

Winds are expected to be strongest on New Year’s Day in the SCV with 20-30 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer also issued a cold weather alert for parts of the county, including the SCV, through Monday, with wind chill temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees.

L.A. County Public Health Department officials suggest residents in affected areas dress warm, limit time outside, bring pets indoors and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.

