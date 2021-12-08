Hart district and Academy of the Canyons rank high across the state

News Release

Santa Clarita Valley residents often hear community leaders talk about the SCV having some of the best schools. And it is true, as the Academy of Canyons and the William S. Hart Union High School District rank in the top 20 of schools and districts in California, according to a website dedicated to reviewing education institutions.

“It’s not just about academics at AOC; it’s about the relationships we form in our community, academic rigor and relevance through project-based learning,” Juliet Fine, principal of AOC, said in a prepared statement. “To be recognized for this work is a celebration for our staff, students and community.”

Niche.com, a company that helps families throughout the United States find the right K-12, post-secondary or graduate schools for their children, released its 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking.

The company ranked AOC as the No. 16 best high school in California and the Hart district as the 19th best of the 78 districts in Los Angeles County.

The company analyzed key statistics, millions of reviews from students and parents, and data from the U.S. Department of Education for their rankings. The company also used factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings for its list.

AOC has a total enrollment of approximately 400 students in grades 9-12. Students can take college courses on campus along with their high school classes, and more than half of the school’s graduates each year obtain an associate’s degree from the College of the Canyons.

“We care deeply about our small, niche community and the individual student stories that shape our school,” Fine said in a prepared statement. “As a small school in California, we create the environment for students to reach their greatest potential and explore their passions.”