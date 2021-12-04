Hart District, law enforcement investigate threatening social media post

The William S. Hart Union High School District and local law enforcement are investigating a threatening social media post that was made against Arroyo Seco Junior High School this week.

In an email distributed to parents on Friday, Arroyo Seco Principal Andy Keyne stated that while law enforcement continues to narrow down their investigation, school next week will remain with the normal schedule.

“While law enforcement does not yet have closure on the situation, they have narrowed the focus of their investigation and will continue until the matter has been resolved,” Keyne said in his email to parents. “Unfortunately, we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

“Please know that school will be in session next week,” Keyne added. “If there are lingering concerns, we will have an increased presence on campus as needed.”

Out of caution, the school’s theater performance and intervention program for Saturday were canceled.

“We are grateful that students, staff, parents and community members feel comfortable coming forward to report suspicious activity,” Keyne said. “Research demonstrates that one of the best things a school community can do to support a safe school environment is to develop a culture in which people report suspicious information to a responsible adult.”

School administrators reminded families and students that if they hear or see something, they should say something, by either reporting it to the school, law enforcement or the Student Care Line.

“The Student Care Line is more than just a tip line. It’s a way for students and families to get help in many ways; from concerns for yourself or others, to finding ways to improve your own wellness,” said Keyne. “Additionally, please speak with your child about the seriousness of making any kind of comment that could cause concern for the safety of others. This includes joking about these topics and/or posting inappropriate content on social media platforms.”

The Arroyo Seco Student Care Line is 765-831-2754. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials could not be reached for comment as of the publication of this story.