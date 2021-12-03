Helpful Tips for Managing Time in College

Time management is one of the most important skills you can ever learn as a college student. Students are often expected to juggle work, academics, and family responsibilities, leaving little room for fun and socializing. You will need to work on assignments, prepare for tests, and take part in extracurriculars.

College is so hectic that close to one in every three students drop out due to work-college imbalance. Learning to manage time allows students to navigate campus life successfully. Here are some tips to get you going.

· Create a Plan

Planning is one of the best ways to ensure that you complete all projects and keep up with daily responsibilities. It is never too late to consider creating a schedule. Start by assessing how you already use your time, balancing your commitments and available time.

What activities can you get rid of that waste your valuable minute? Do you spend too much time on social media, or would you like to reduce the time used chatting on the phone?

· Start with Smaller Tasks

Larger and more complex tasks can be intimidating, pushing students towards procrastination. We understand that it is easy to get overwhelmed when dealing with voluminous projects.

Don’t allow anxiety to get the better of you when it comes to doing projects. Instead of procrastinating, start by working on smaller and less complex tasks, giving you the energy and motivation to proceed with the other more intimidating ones.

Break down those seemingly large tasks into more manageable options to get you going. Consider what can be completed within the shortest time or has the least complicated workflows.

· Create and Follow a Routine

One of the most straightforward tips to maintain when it comes to time management in college is scheduling. When you have a routine to follow, performing tasks will come naturally, and you will have intrinsic motivation to commence on projects.

Consider waking up simultaneously each day, setting a program on when to break for meals and rest. Also, time management requires keeping an activity log. Tracking how long it takes you to complete tasks ensures effectiveness when doing assignments. This way, you will be better able to plan for future undertakings.

Of course, as you plan, create room for flexibility, considering that you cannot foresee every aspect of your week.

· Be Organized and Create a Dedicated Study Space

Your time in college is limited and should be wasted looking for study materials or dealing with distractions. To optimize your focus, choose a study space ideal for your learning style. Make sure that the environment you pick is free from distractions and clutter.

Being organized ensures that you can find what you need as soon as possible. It is also suitable for your mental health as studies link clutter to higher risks of stress and anxiety.

· Avoid Multitasking

Today, most people multitask when doing tasks on laptops or phones. Students can be tempted to play games, go through social media while reading or working on assignments. They believe that multitasking is an integral part of who they are and that they are good at it. However, according to research, multitasking can be dangerous, reducing effectiveness and harming mental health.

Multitasking can cause memory problems and is linked to a reduction in the brain’s grey matter. To optimize efficiency and productivity, focus on one task at a time. Also, don’t postpone doing what you can get started on right away.

· Create Time to Rest

Even the most hardworking people need time to rest every once in a while. When sitting down to study or work on an assignment for a prolonged period, it is crucial to take regular breaks. This helps you avoid fatigue and keeps you focused and energized. When working on tasks for long hours, it can be easy to burn oneself out. Scheduling breaks allows you to refresh your brain and improve your level of creativity.

To make the most of your breaks, focus on the duration. Don’t allow the resting period to last too long, as you may quickly become unmotivated. Schedule breaks lasting between fifteen and twenty minutes. Setting timers can always help.

Another ideal way to make use of your study break is to partake in physical activity. Exercising during breaks is excellent for your mind and health. Consider stretching or taking short walks to bring back your energy and focus.

College life can be easier if you work on your time management skills. Avoid multitasking and follow your schedule. Most importantly, remember that it is okay to ask for help.