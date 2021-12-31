Investigators await tox screen for crash that injured Saugus cross-country runners

Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology screen for the driver involved in the pedestrian versus vehicle collision that sent two Saugus High School cross-country runners to the hospital.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said that toxicology reports were standard protocol with any vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The crash was first reported at Alamogordo Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 8:55 a.m. Monday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Two students with the Saugus cross-country team were struck by a vehicle,” said Arriaga at the time of the incident. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Jim Scott, a witness to the incident, who assisted the boys following the crash, said he was waiting at the Alamogordo/Bouquet Canyon intersection light when the crash occurred Monday morning. He described both runners as having sustained serious injuries: one boy’s head collided with the windshield while the other suffered a major injury to his leg, he said.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials said on the day of the collision that they had been made aware of the situation and that the two runners were receiving medical care. They have since deferred comment to the hospital.

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have been unable to comment on the exact status of the two boys, citing that they are not allowed to release information given that the boys are minors.

Arriaga said on Wednesday that the boys had suffered “significant injury but were in stable condition.”

The woman who was driving the vehicle stopped after the collision and remained on the scene to speak with investigators.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing, Arriaga added.