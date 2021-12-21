Man accused of assaulting officer, leading high-speed chase sees case continued

A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer after leading a high-speed chase in 2017 saw his case continued to next year, according to officials at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Sason Malca, of West Hills, is accused of six different counts, ranging from suspicion of carjacking to various types of assault, to evading a peace officer, in connection to a pursuit that traversed through a number of Southern California communities, including the Santa Clarita Valley, on Oct. 31, 2017.

Malca is slated to return once again for a bail motion hearing on March 4. During a bail motion hearing, a judge decides whether to allow a defendant to post bail and be released from custody while awaiting trial.

The 2017 incident began when sheriff’s deputies responded to the Olive View Medical Center psychiatric emergency room to check on a mentally ill person armed with a metal pole.

When they arrived at the hospital, the suspect managed to jump into a running Sheriff’s Department vehicle and speed away, prompting a pursuit that wound through the San Fernando Valley and, briefly, through the Santa Clarita Valley and, specifically, Newhall.

The incident ended shortly after the suspect drove west on Roscoe Boulevard, then suddenly stopped just east of White Oak Avenue, accelerated backward and collided with a pursuing marked black and white patrol vehicle, officials said at the time of the incident. The deputy in the vehicle then fired his service weapon.

After driving away from the scene of the collision, Malca finally surrendered to deputies on White Oak Avenue, according to deputies. Malca was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for minor abrasions and lacerations to his upper body.