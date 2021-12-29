Man accused of sexually assaulting a child returns to court

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a child returned to court on Tuesday.

Humberto Guzman Lemus, 40, of Canyon Country, has been accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, fleeing from deputies, and a number of other charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Canyon Country man is expected to return to court Jan. 13 for an arraignment — a proceeding that involves a suspect entering a guilty or not guilty verdict.

Lemus faces one felony count each of: continuous sexual abuse; sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, according to officials at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

After responding to a domestic violence call on the 27000 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Dec. 8, deputies found a young girl who told them that her stepfather had been continually sexually assaulting her, investigators said.

Lemus, according to law enforcement, attempted to then flee on foot but was eventually detained and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Lemus is being held in lieu of $1.3 million bail.