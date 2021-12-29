Man arrested on suspicion of drug, gun allegations

A 27-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested in Newhall last week on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a handgun.

The arrest steams from a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, Team operation on Dec. 20 on 9th Street and Railroad Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A detective with the COBRA team was patrolling Newhall when he observed individuals conducting a possible narcotics transaction,” said Arriaga. “He contacted the male driver and learned he did in fact possess narcotics. The detective recovered two plastic baggies containing cocaine when searching the male.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance while armed, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail and subsequently released on citation to appear in court in several months.