Man arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm, drug possession

Signal File Photo.
A man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a rifle, shotgun and narcotics after a deputy reported finding a man standing near a vehicle without any license plates.  

The confiscation of the drugs and weapons, along with ammunition, stems from a deputy reporting the find on Sunday on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch.  

“A deputy patrolling Stevenson Ranch observed a male standing alongside a vehicle missing both license plates,” according to deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation he learned the vehicle was stolen. A search of the car resulted in the recovery of a rifle, shotgun, ammunition and narcotics.” 

The deputy, according to Arriaga, also learned the man was a previously convicted felon.  

The 41-year-old man from Saugus was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance. 

He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.  

Caleb Lunetta

