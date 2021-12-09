Man arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm, drug possession

A man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a rifle, shotgun and narcotics after a deputy reported finding a man standing near a vehicle without any license plates.

The confiscation of the drugs and weapons, along with ammunition, stems from a deputy reporting the find on Sunday on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch.

“A deputy patrolling Stevenson Ranch observed a male standing alongside a vehicle missing both license plates,” according to deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation he learned the vehicle was stolen. A search of the car resulted in the recovery of a rifle, shotgun, ammunition and narcotics.”

The deputy, according to Arriaga, also learned the man was a previously convicted felon.

The 41-year-old man from Saugus was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.