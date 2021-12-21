Man arrested on suspicion of pistol-whipping, hospitalizing girlfriend

A man was arrested last week on suspicion of using a handgun to hit his girlfriend in the face, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrest stems from deputies being called to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Dec. 10 for a reported domestic violence victim.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned while the victim was home at her residence on the 24300 block of Sweetshade Lane in Newhall, the victim was struck in the face with a firearm by her boyfriend during a verbal argument,” said Arriaga. “The suspect also made verbal threats towards the victim.”

The girlfriend was able to make it to the hospital, despite her injuries, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies responded to the 24300 block of Sweetshade Lane in Newhall and did not locate the suspect at the residence,” said Arriaga. “After additional investigation by the Crime Impact Team, the suspect was located and arrested at a motel on the 13100 block of San Fernando Road in Sylmar on (Dec. 15).”

The 29-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and appeared, as of Monday, to remain in law enforcement custody with no bail given. His next court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning in the San Fernando Courthouse, Department D.