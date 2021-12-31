Man arrested on suspicion of possessing mushrooms, loaded revolver

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded revolver and hallucinogenic mushrooms in Newhall on Monday, according to law enforcement personnel.

The arrest stems from a deputy on patrol reportedly spotting a vehicle with both license plates missing near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.

“As the deputy contacted the driver to warn/cite him, he observed a plastic baggie containing narcotics within the male’s reach,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During a search of his car, deputies additionally found a plastic bag containing approximately a quarter-pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms and a loaded revolver.”

The 50-year-old man from Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and two allegations of possession of a controlled substance, according to Arriaga.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail and subsequently released on citation to appear in court in several months.