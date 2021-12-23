Man steals $1K worth of perfume, products

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a business near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to the 26800 block of Sierra Highway regarding a burglary that occurred at approximately 9 p.m., said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

It was reported a man stole multiple products from the business and drove off in an unknown direction, out of view, she added.

The man is believed to have stolen $1,000 worth of products and perfumes, according to deputies. However, they are still in the process of identifying the items taken and the total dollar amount.

No additional information is available at the time as deputies continue to investigate.