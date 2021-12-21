More rain incoming for SCV

More rain is in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley later this week, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

Tuesday is set to remain dry. However, another rainstorm is set to roll through the SCV Wednesday and Thursday, NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson said.

“There’s going to be periods of rain from Wednesday through the weekend,” Thompson added.

The first storm is expected to hit late Wednesday afternoon or evening with some light rain and last through Thursday evening or early Friday morning, Thompson said.

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday during the day, with storm totals set to be around 1-1.25 inches.

The next storm then rolls through later in the weekend from Saturday through Sunday, with rain totals of half an inch to three-quarters of an inch, Thompson added.

Snow levels are expected to remain at 7,000 feet through the first storm. However, the snow level is set to drop to 5,000-6,000 feet on Saturday and 4,000 on Sunday.

Motorists planning to travel through the Grapevine should be prepared for winter storm delays when traveling through the mountain pass, Thompson said.