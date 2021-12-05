Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision

A motorcyclist hit a vehicle, veered off the road and fell 20 feet down an embankment off Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way on Saturday. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. Chris Torres/The Signal
Emergency responders transported a motorcyclist to a nearby hospital on Saturday after a traffic collision occurred and sent the motorcycle 20 feet down an embankment. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way at approximately 1:40 p.m. The Fire Department dispatched an ambulance and transported the motorcyclist for treatment of injuries, according to Fire Department Supervisor Sims.  

The motorcyclist hit another vehicle, which caused the driver to fall off and their motorcycle to fall down a nearby embankment, Sims added. 

