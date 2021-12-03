Music producer pleads not guilty to accusations of rape, sexual assault

A music producer accused of raping and sexually assaulting multiple women pleaded not guilty for the second time to the charges against him on Tuesday.

Noel Fisher, also known by his stage name Detail, attended his second arraignment on Tuesday, entering the same plea that he had at his first procedure: not guilty.

Since his arrest last year, multiple women have come forward to allege that the music producer had sexually assaulted them, either at his Stevenson Ranch home or at other locations.

According to L.A. County Superior Court documents, Fisher has been charged with 30 various counts including rape, forced sodomy and forced oral copulation.

During criminal proceedings, a case begins with a preliminary arraignment where the defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty. If not guilty is chosen, then a pretrial process begins, including a preliminary hearing — a time in which a judge decides if there is enough evidence for the case to be sent to trial.

Following the initial process, a second arraignment is held and the defendant is given the opportunity once again to enter a plea. If not guilty is chosen once again, then the trial process begins.

Fisher, after entering his second not guilty plea, is set to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 4, a meeting of the defense, the prosecution, and the judge before a trial commences.

Fisher is accused of assaulting at least 11 women.

During the preliminary hearing, women testified that they had been locked in Fisher’s Stevenson Ranch home studio and he attempted to force himself on them, or that they had been forcibly raped in his vehicle while streetside in the city of Los Angeles, among other accusations.

He is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $6.29 million bail.