Planning Commission set to discuss lithium battery energy storage facility

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss and possibly approve the construction and operation of a lithium-battery energy storage facility in Canyon Country.

While some residents expressed their concern over possible environmental harm — due to the project being close to residential areas — or fire danger as a result of the project, its proponents have said that the environmental impacts would be minimal, that the toxicity levels from the batteries burning would be the same as a “conventional structure fire” and that the batteries would assist in mitigating some of the effects of Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The Soledad Canyon project was introduced earlier this year, but temporarily delayed this fall in order for the applicants Placerita ESS, LCC to answer some of the concerns posed by residents.

If approved, the 55,000-square-foot, 80-megawatt facility is planned for 3.5 acres of undeveloped land at 18358 Soledad Canyon Road, 450 feet east of the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road.

If approved, all documents and approvals on the city’s end will have been completed and the project will not need to be presented to the City Council for a vote, according to city staff.

The Planning Commission meeting is set to take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.