Presiding judge urges attorneys, public to use remote appearances

In light of the recent tripling of COVID-19 cases in the past week for Los Angeles County, Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Eric Taylor has “strongly encouraged” attorneys and the public to use more public remote, electronic appearance technology.

The update, according to a press release distributed by the court, is an effort to reduce capacity in courthouses following the dual variant COVID-19 breakout that has been spurred by family gatherings and the holidays.

“Today’s report of more than 20,000 cases in L.A. County – which has tripled in just one week – is a troubling sign that we are facing another challenging winter surge that requires vigilance and a recommitment to public compliance with health orders and guidance,” Taylor said on Thursday. “The court’s longstanding mandatory face mask order and other public health guidance remains in effect to protect everyone seeking and delivering justice in L.A. County courthouses.”

“As the court continues to closely monitor escalating COVID case trends, I am urging litigants, bar leaders and judicial officers to rely on remote appearance technology and to avoid social gatherings whenever possible through the month of January and for as long as needed to combat the ongoing pandemic,” Taylor added.

Taylor also reminded people that, regardless of vaccination status, those in courthouses are required to wear masks unless disabilities prevent them, that appointments are required and that anyone experiencing symptoms should avoid appearing in-person.

He also asked that people remember to stay spread out when in courthouses and asked people to avoid bringing “unnecessary companions.”

“The court will continue to work with its justice partners to provide safe and efficient access to justice, with health and safety remaining the highest shared priority,” read the press release from the court concerning Taylor’s announcement.