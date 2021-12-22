Pursuit leads SCV deputies on high-speed chase before being called off

A vehicle pursuit that began in Newhall was called off Tuesday morning due to high speeds and other safety concerns, according to law enforcement officials.

The chase, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, began on Calgrove Boulevard at around 9 a.m.

Arriaga said the pursuit was initiated as the result of deputies spotting an allegedly stolen pickup truck.

The pursuit ultimately headed off of Calgrove and onto the southbound side of Interstate 5. However, due to speed, as well as other safety concerns, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies called off the chase.

A suspect had not been apprehended as of the publication of this article.