Rainfall brings flooding, crashes to SCV

By Victor Corral Martinez

Signal Staff Writer

As an early-winter storm brought some welcome rainfall to the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, no major incidents were reported by midday, though first responders were dealing with issues including flooding, traffic collisions and downed trees.

California Highway Patrol Newhall spokesman Josh Greengard said he wanted to “remind motorists to slow down and give themselves a little bit of space while it’s raining today,” and the SCV Sheriff’s Station advised motorists to drive slow due to slippery roads, allow extra time to get to where they need to go, and allow extra distance between their car and the car in front of them.

Additionally, law enforcement officials said motorists should avoid added distractions, like cellphone use, and keep their eyes on the road. They also advised avoiding driving around barricades in flooded areas.

Rainfall floods Lyons Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Motorists commute on Interstate 5 in the rain on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

The following were among the incidents and road closures overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning:

On Monday at 11:08 p.m.: A semi-truck jackknifed on southbound Interstate 5 in the truck bypass lanes. Around 4:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol removed the vehicle with no significant injuries.

At 7:05 a.m. Tuesday: A tree was down and blocking multiple westbound lanes at McBean Parkway and Allegro Drive, with a city contractor enroute to clear the road. The city advised using alternate routes.

At 8:13 a.m.: The city of Santa Clarita issued a trail closure due to flooding in the section of the Bouquet Creek Trail that goes underneath Bouquet Canyon Road. The area of the trail between Starbucks and In-N-Out was closed. The city advised residents to avoid the area.

At 8:20 a.m., the city asked motorists to avoid Newhall Ranch Road at the Hillsborough Parkway and Vanderbilt Way intersections, as a streetlight pole was knocked down. The city advised motorists to use an alternate route.

9:06 a.m.: The city reported two fallen trees blocking the entrance to Creekview Park in Newhall.

Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it’d be closed Tuesday on social media. All tickets purchased for Tuesday are expected to be valid through Dec. 31, 2021, according to park officials.

Due to the weather conditions, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita was also closed Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to a number of flooding calls in the SCV Tuesday at both residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Firefighters were on the scenes for a short time and notified the Public Works Department. Among those incidents was an 8-inch water main break reported around 9 a.m. on the 15200 block of Oleander Street in Canyon Country that affected 12 homes.

Across the SCV, creeks and washes were also swollen with water as rain hit Tuesday morning, hindering some motorists in more rural areas from passing through. Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the intersection of Road Runner and Sand Canyon roads for a vehicle that was stuck in the wash. No one was trapped as a result of the incident, nor were any injuries were reported, according to Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Water rushing down a wash area in Placerita Canyon this morning. Video taken by resident Trish Lunetta. pic.twitter.com/HO7xeepsPT — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) December 14, 2021

Swollen creeks fill with water after heavy rainfall at Sand Canyon and Road Runner roads on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

As of 11 a.m., the SCV had seen 1-3 inches of rain, ranging from 1.15 inches in Saugus to 2.87 inches in Newhall, which National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson said is beneficial for the area.

“The rest of the day of rainfall won’t be as impressive,” Thompson said, adding that the area was expected to receive only a quarter-inch more rain.

Overnight, there were expected to be some scattered showers, but the rain was expected to end by Wednesday morning.

Dry conditions were set to prevail Wednesday with a shot of some very light rain Thursday.

Another chance for some precipitation would return on Monday and Tuesday, but rough, early estimates indicate it would only be a tenth of an inch, according to Thompson.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer also issued a cold weather alert for parts of the county, including the SCV from Tuesday through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

L.A. County Public Health Department officials suggest residents in affected areas dress warm, limit time outside, bring pets indoors and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.