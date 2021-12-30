Registration opens for Santa Clarita Marathon

City officials announced Thursday the opening of registration for the Santa Clarita marathon, promising a number of different races as well as a leisurely walk for participants.

In a statement about the event, city officials said the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12, and include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 3.1-mile Mayor’s Walk.

There will be no same-day race registration, according to event organizers, and the final opportunity to register for the race will be during bib pickup at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Feb. 11. Registration fees are discounted until Jan. 1.

“The city of Santa Clarita welcomes every community member to join in on the fun,” read the press release. “Whether you are a trained runner or a beginner, there is an opportunity for everyone to participate.”

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon and to register for this year’s event, visit scmarathon.org.