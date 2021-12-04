Reyes Winery’s Main Street tasting room opens

Friends and family gathered at Newhall’s first rooftop tasting room Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Reyes Winery on Main.

The Agua Dulce winery’s new location officially opened to the public Friday on Main Street in Newhall, featuring a restaurant on the ground level, wine processing room with a lab on the second level, and tasting room on the roof.

Owner Robert Reyes described it as the “crown jewel,” adding that it’s been a long five years in the making and he’s “very excited to be here and welcome the community.”

Santa Clarita Valley residents have a new wine establishment, Reyes Winery, to visit on Main Street at Old Town Newhall. The establishment offers a wide range of wine from its own vineyard in Santa Clarita. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Danny and Britney Stanman, employees at Reyes Winery, open bottles of wine and prepare drinks during the grand opening of Reyes Winery on Thursday. Jose Herrera/The Signal

“This is an extension of the winery, and we are so happy to be here because I think we’re bringing we’re bringing something to the street,” Reyes added.

The third-floor rooftop is primarily an open terrace, with a tasting room located in the back corner, which, in keeping with the modern-rustic theme, features a repurposed wood ceiling made from wine barrels.

“It’s a great way to get the word out,” Reyes’ stepson Steve Sandoval said of the locale’s soft opening, noting that it’s the only rooftop restaurant in the area. “It’s fantastic.”

Katie Louise,performs pop songs from artist such as Sara Bareilles, Lady Gaga and more during the grand opening of Reyes Winery on Thursday. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Singer Katie Louise and her husband William Corey just moved to Santa Clarita about a year ago from upstate New York and were both impressed with the Main Street addition.

“We were watching it get built and have been really excited about it… Main Street is really cute,” Louise said of the building before returning to providing live entertainment at the opening event.

Reyes Winery on Main, located at 24329 Main St., is open 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit reyeswineryonmain.com or call 661-621-7777.

Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) enjoys an evening at the grand opening of Reyes Winery on Main Street at Old Town Newhall. Jose Herrera/The Signal