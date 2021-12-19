Sheriff’s deputy exposed to fentanyl

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a reported fentanyl overdose in which a sheriff’s deputy was exposed to the drug while contacting a suspect at Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital to be treated for fentanyl exposure, according to Fire Department Capt. Norman Queen.

“There was a [patient] transport, fentanyl was involved, and the call came in as an overdose,” Queen said.

Fentanyl exposure can include skin contact or breathing particles, according to fire officials.

The deputy initially responded to a person suspected of possessing fentanyl, and the deputy was exposed to the fentanyl. The deputy was then transported to the hospital to be checked and was cleared two hours later, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Nelson Rios.

The identity of neither the deputy nor the person suspected of fentanyl possession was not released.

The suspect was cited for possession of a controlled substance and may see additional charges of possession with intent to sell, according to Rios.