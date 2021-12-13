Spectrum closes warehouse sale for $3.1 million

An industrial building is located at 24820 Avenue Tibbitts. Courtesy
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced recently the leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building in Valencia for $3.1 million.

Yair Haimoff of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer, Delta Capital LLC, according to a news release from Spectrum.

The 13,045-square-foot, high-image industrial building, located at 24820 Avenue Tibbitts, sits on a 31,146-square-foot, BP-zoned parcel.

The single-tenant building was built in 1987 and features two drive-in/grade-level doors, ample power and a clear ceiling height of 17 feet.

