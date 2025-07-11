Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions workers reach tentative agreement on new contract 

News release

United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442, together representing more than 45,000 grocery workers across Southern California, reached a tentative agreement securing higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, staffing and more, according to a UFCW news release.

The UFCW Kroger and Albertsons Grocery Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said the following:

“We are proud to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with Kroger and Albertsons that we can recommend to our co-workers, which secures higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, staffing and more,” the release said.

“This victory wouldn’t have been possible without the power of our collective action. We stood strong against the companies’ disrespect and made it clear that we were ready to fight for the contract we deserve. Today proves that when workers stand together, we win,” the release said. “We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared exclusively with union members in upcoming meetings. After the vote closes, the results will be tallied, verified, and shared with members. Vote results and further information on the contract will be shared with the public after membership has had a chance to review and vote on their contract.

Seven UFCW California locals represent over 45,000 grocery workers across Central and Southern California. These workers are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions.

Workers’ separate contracts with Ralphs and Albertsons expired on Sunday, March 2.

Workers at Stater Bros. stores in Southern California are currently negotiating similar terms with their employer.