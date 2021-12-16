Stern to announce run for L.A. County Board of Supervisors

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, is announcing his run for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Thursday.

The news comes as the L.A. County Citizens Redistricting Commission drew boundaries for the new 3rd District, which Stern said in a press release is “precisely within the communities I have put my love and labor into as a state senator for the last six years, and throughout my life.”

Stern was elected to the California State Senate in November 2016 and would leave an open seat in the 27th District, which encompasses parts of L.A. and Ventura counties, including parts of the Santa Clarita Valley.

However, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is in the process of drawing new district boundaries that could potentially remove the SCV from the 27th District, according to proposed maps.

“My work in the Capitol has taught me how to legislate under pressure. But serving you through so many crises, and seeing how broken things can get on the ground, makes me hungry to come home — to serve you in the guts of government, where our competence is being put to the test, on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors,” Stern said in the release.

Sheila Kuehl has held the seat for L.A. County’s 3rd District since she was elected in 2014 and the 80-year-old has stated she will not seek a third term.

Stern plans to officially launch his campaign for supervisor during a Zoom at noon.