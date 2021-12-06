Arroyo Seco principal: Student detained, no credible threat found

The principal of Arroyo Seco Junior High School sent an email over the weekend updating parents about a social media threat made earlier this week.

According to the letter, a student was taken into custody after an investigation was conducted, and law enforcement believes there was no credible threat to the safety of the campus.



“There are consequences that arise from the choice to make a false threat of violence and strike fear into our community,” Principal Andy Keyne stated in the email. “We will be enforcing appropriate discipline and law enforcement will do so as well.”

Arroyo Seco will be open on Monday, but to help ease parents’ concerns, there will be additional law enforcement on campus.

“Please know that our top priority is ensuring the safety of our students, staff and campus,” Keyne said, “We will always communicate with you as quickly as we can be based on the most accurate information available at the time.”

Additionally, Keyne advises parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making social media threats and the potential consequences of their actions.

“We act on every report as part of our continued commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our students,” Keyne said in the e-mail.

The Arroyo Seco Junior High School’s student care line is 765-831–2754.