Suspect arrested on suspicion of assaulting a deputy

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of physically assaulting a deputy during a pedestrian stop on Saturday.

According to Lt. Dimitry Barkon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a pedestrian stop at approximately 12:09 p.m. near The Old Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway. The cause for the pedestrian stop was not immediately available Saturday.

During the pedestrian stop, there was a use of force by a deputy, said Barkon.

Deputies gather on the Old Road after a deputy-involved scuffle with a man near Stevenson Ranch Parkway on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Barkon said deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to the deputy-involved scuffle and the use of force.

Deputies arrested the man on the suspicion of assaulting a deputy, and treated the individual for his injuries in a cruiser. The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

According to fire officials, they were on standby until cleared by deputies, but they were not needed because deputies treated the individual.

No one was transported to the hospital.